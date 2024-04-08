East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $88.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

EWBC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 286,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,317. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

