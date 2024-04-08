Eastern Bank Acquires 101 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

