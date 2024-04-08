Eastern Bank Buys 52,200 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $43.71. 4,193,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,240. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.