Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

