Eastern Bank Has $28.78 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,419,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,982 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,001 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.96. 230,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,850. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

