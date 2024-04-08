Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,233,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,653. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

