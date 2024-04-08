Eastern Bank Purchases 1,713 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

