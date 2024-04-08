Eastern Bank Sells 10,227 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.20. 1,214,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,066. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

