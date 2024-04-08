Eastern Bank Sells 823 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 555,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,098. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

