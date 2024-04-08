Eastern Bank Trims Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.81. 784,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

