Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $371.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $286.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.40.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

