eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $183.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,701.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.13 or 0.00955531 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00140135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000409 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,684,879,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,684,898,423,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

