Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lessened by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 604,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

