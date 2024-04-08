Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,329,408.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $92.40. 2,667,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

