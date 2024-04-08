E&G Advisors LP Buys 6,081 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,016,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400,387. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

