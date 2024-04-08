E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.82. 2,677,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

