E&G Advisors LP Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,285 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

