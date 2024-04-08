E&G Advisors LP Has $645,000 Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

RA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,836.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

