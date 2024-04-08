E&G Advisors LP Has $983,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,079. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

