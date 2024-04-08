E&G Advisors LP Purchases 268 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 27,923,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,397,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

