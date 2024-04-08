E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 290,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

