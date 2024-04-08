E&G Advisors LP Sells 352 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 8,968,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,481,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

