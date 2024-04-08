E&G Advisors LP Sells 3,894 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 4,169,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,564. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

