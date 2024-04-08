E&G Advisors LP Sells 5,850 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

