E&G Advisors LP Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.28. 1,376,837 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

