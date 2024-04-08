E&G Advisors LP Sells 6,044 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

