E&G Advisors LP Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

GLD traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $216.48. 10,274,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

