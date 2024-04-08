EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $20.74. EHang shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,434,394 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 290.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

