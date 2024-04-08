EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $20.74. EHang shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,434,394 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
