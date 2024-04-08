Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.86

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.86 and last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 86553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9804325 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

