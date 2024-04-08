Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 2,250,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,243,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

