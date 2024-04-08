Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.85

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.68, with a volume of 162247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.8767568 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

