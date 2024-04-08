Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar Acquires 3,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00.

ENGH stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.88. 14,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,163. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

