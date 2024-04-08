Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.03.

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

