Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

