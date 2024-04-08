EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.8 %

EQT opened at $36.48 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.