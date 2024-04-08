Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equinix by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,540,000 after buying an additional 131,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $787.34. 486,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,042. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $849.83 and a 200 day moving average of $799.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

