Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $189.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.