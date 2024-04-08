Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $470.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

