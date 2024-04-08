Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

ISRG opened at $388.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

