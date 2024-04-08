Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

