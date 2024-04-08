Equitable Trust Co. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day moving average is $255.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

