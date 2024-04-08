Equitable Trust Co. Has $897,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

