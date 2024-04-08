Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.40% of Asure Software worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

