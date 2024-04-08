Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $85.15 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.