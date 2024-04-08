Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Target Hospitality worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.5 %

TH stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

