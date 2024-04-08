Equitable Trust Co. Sells 13,573 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

