Equitable Trust Co. Sells 186 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.