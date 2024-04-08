Equitable Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $264.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

