ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,488.93 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $85.75 million and $10,488.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00016458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,733.46 or 0.99977637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.07432758 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $12,037.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

