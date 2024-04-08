Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.30 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Ergo has a market cap of $133.30 million and approximately $412,468.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,913.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.86 or 0.00950946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00144470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00186726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00138881 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,521,866 coins and its circulating supply is 74,523,081 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

